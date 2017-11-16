Toxic algae flourishes despite vast sums spent to prevent it

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, NOV. 16, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Algae floats in the water at the Maumee Bay State Park marina in Lake Erie in Oregon, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause it. Paul Sancya AP Photo