Metra board OKs budget with service cuts, fare hikes in 2018

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:46 AM

A newly approved Metra budget includes service cuts and fare increases in 2018.

The board of the commuter train service approved the budget Friday. The Chicago Tribune cites transit agency officials as saying there could be additional service cuts and fare increases unless there are improvements in state funding.

Beginning Feb. 1, monthly Metra tickets will increase between $9 and $12.50. Ten-ride tickets will go up from between $4.25 and $7.75. Weekend passes would rise from $8 to $10.

The service cuts would include ending five of 691 trains that operate on weekdays. They'd take effect Feb. 5.

Metra officials say the measures will help close a $45 million budget gap. The Metra chairman, Norman Carlson, argues that inadequate state funding threatens "the future viability" of the service.

