Jittery French honor 130 killed in Paris attacks, 2 years on

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:04 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and victims' families are paying homage to 130 people killed two years ago when Islamic State extremists attacked the City of Light.

Ceremonies are being held at the Stade de France national stadium, cafes in eastern Paris and the Bataclan concert hall to commemorate France's worst-ever terror attacks.

Security is tight for the memorial events — part of the new normal in France since Nov. 13, 2015. The attacks that night ushered in nearly two years of state of emergency, replaced just two weeks ago with a tough counterterrorism law allowing police wider latitude against anyone suspected of links to radicalism.

All but one of the attackers were killed. France's counterterrorism prosecutor says authorities are still looking for suspects involved in the attacks.

