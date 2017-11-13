Business

EU parliament chief: Britain should pay at least $70 billion

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:50 AM

BERLIN

The European Parliament's president says he believes Britain should pay at least 60 billion euros ($70 billion) as it leaves the European Union, to meet its financial commitments.

The divorce bill is the biggest stumbling block in negotiations on the U.K.'s withdrawal from the bloc, due in March 2019. The EU is demanding that Britain turn promises to pay its financial dues into concrete commitments.

Asked in an interview with Germany's Funke newspaper group published Monday how much Britain should pay, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani was quoted as saying: "In my opinion, it should be at least 60 billion euros."

He added: "If the EU accepted less, European citizens would have to make up the difference. But why should the Germans, Italians, Spanish or Dutch pay the Britons' bill?"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

    Charbar Co. on Hilton Head Island has shared the secrets for their wine jam, which is the main ingredient in their award-winning Wine Jam Wagyu burger.

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.
Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn
Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. 0:52

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

View More Video