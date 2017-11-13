Business

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to hold job fair

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:07 AM

KITTERY, Maine

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is going to host a job fair to fill about 160 positions.

The job fair is on Tuesday at the Regatta Banquet and Conference Center in Eliot from noon until 8 p.m.

There are job opportunities in engineering, trades, inspection and for chemists.

Applicants with more than two years of experience can submit a resume as well as speak with hiring managers, eliminating an online process and potentially reducing the normal hiring timeline by up to 90 days.

Applicants must pass a background check, job eligibility review and in certain cases, a physical exam and drug test prior to completing the full hiring process.

