Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to hold job fair

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is going to host a job fair to fill about 160 positions.
The job fair is on Tuesday at the Regatta Banquet and Conference Center in Eliot from noon until 8 p.m.
There are job opportunities in engineering, trades, inspection and for chemists.
Applicants with more than two years of experience can submit a resume as well as speak with hiring managers, eliminating an online process and potentially reducing the normal hiring timeline by up to 90 days.
Applicants must pass a background check, job eligibility review and in certain cases, a physical exam and drug test prior to completing the full hiring process.
