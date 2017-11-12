Business

Vicksburg Auditorium to temporarily close for repairs

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:47 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss.

The Vicksburg Auditorium will be closed January and February to replace the building's air conditioning and heating system.

The Vicksburg Post reports city clerk Walter Osborne said the decision to close the auditorium for two months was made after a tour of the 61-year-old building by engineers. He says January had already been set aside for the work so no events were planned. February was added to the timeline at the last minute and three planned events will have to be rescheduled.

Until October 2013, the auditorium was operated by Iowa-based VenuWorks, which also operates and manages the Vicksburg Convention Center. The city resumed management of the auditorium in 2013.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

    Charbar Co. on Hilton Head Island has shared the secrets for their wine jam, which is the main ingredient in their award-winning Wine Jam Wagyu burger.

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.
Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn
Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. 0:52

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

View More Video