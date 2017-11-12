Business

Audit: Financial mismanagement is costing UNM lots of money

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A special audit of the University of New Mexico's athletics department and affiliated fundraising operations found the school has received $256,000 less than it should have from its athletics marketing contractor.

State Auditor Tim Keller tells the Albuquerque Journal that the problems will continue unless UNM designates a full-time financial officer and requires better accountability of the athletic department and its fundraising arms.

The 58-page audit report also found that the UNM had provided donor-related perks to 23 people who had made no monetary contributions to the university or its fundraising arms, overpaid three coaches and mistakenly paid for a women's basketball player's scholarship with money donated specifically for the ski team.

UNM officials don't dispute most of the findings and say the school already is addressing many of them.

