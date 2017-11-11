This vodka is made from Hilton Head humidity — Wha?

Hilton Head Distillery is bottling a little piece of Hilton Head Island with every batch of a new vodka.
Aermoor Vodka is distilled 49 times and then proofed down with water pulled from the humidity on Hilton Head Island.
An atmospheric water generator is used to pull the water from the humidity, said Joe Fenton, distillery owner.
“It is still a little bit of a mystery,” Fenton said Friday. “We run the machine and we are sometimes baffled by the thing.”
The generator is able to condense the atmospheric molecules into a pure water, Fenton said.
“It tastes unlike any water you have ever drank before,” Fenton said. He said this also adds to the clean taste of the vodka.
Humidity in the air has to be above 70 percent for the generator to work properly, which is something that happens often on Hilton Head.
Using water in the atmosphere also is an environmentally friendly option, Fenton said.
“Water is a challenge on the island,” Fenton said. “It is often hard to get good, clean drinking water. We are not taking any of the potable water from the residents.”.
Aermoor Vodka is made in small batches and can be purchased at the distillery or select stores throughout South Carolina.
Locations in Beaufort County include but are not limited to Bill’s Liquor in Bluffton, Rollers Wine and Spirits on Hilton Head Island and Island Liquors on Hilton Head Island.
Hilton Head Distillery opened on the island in 2016. It is located at 14 Cardinal Road.
The distillery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information call 843 686-4443.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments