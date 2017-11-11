This vodka is made from Hilton Head humidity — Wha?

More Videos 0:52 Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. Pause 0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 1:25 High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:29 This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 1:01 Here's why a Lowcountry veteran met her new pup on The Today Show 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka Hilton Head Distilling is pulling moisture out of the air to add to it's Aermoor "Cloud Sourced" vodka. Here's how it's done. Hilton Head Distilling is pulling moisture out of the air to add to it's Aermoor "Cloud Sourced" vodka. Here's how it's done. Jay Karr Staff video

Hilton Head Distilling is pulling moisture out of the air to add to it's Aermoor "Cloud Sourced" vodka. Here's how it's done. Jay Karr Staff video