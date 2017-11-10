Get ready Hilton Head, the snowbirds are coming

More Videos

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. 0:52

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

Pause
Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:55

Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka 0:55

Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka

Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head 1:22

Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head

  • Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

    We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us.

We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us. Jay Karr Staff video
We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us. Jay Karr Staff video

Business

Get ready Hilton Head, the snowbirds are coming

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 10:35 PM

Hilton Head’s hordes of families on summer vacation have left, the beaches and the roads are a little less crowded, and the island has calmed from the fevered pace of high summer tourist season.

But with the cooler months comes another kind of vacationer: the snowbird. A snowbird is defined as northerner who moves to a warmer southern state in the winter, and in recent years their numbers have been on the increase on the island.

For island vacation property management companies, they are defined as people who rent for at least a month. Often, they stay for three months, primarily from late December through March.

“Less people aren’t going to come, only more,” said Dru Brown, director of sales and marketing at The Vacation Company. The majority, he said, are baby boomers looking for a better winter climate and activities.

He said that this winter, his company, which manages 305 rental properties around the island, is seeing 35 to 40 percent of its winter occupancy taken by long-term rentals.

Brown attributes the growth in snowbird rentals to an increase in direct flights to northern cities like Toronto, and the fact that there are more and more winter activities for visitors to enjoy.

Kimberly Morris, business development manager with Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, concurs. “I feel this is on the increase every year,” she said of snowbird numbers. All the properties her company manages that allow winter rentals have been taken for the coming winter, she said.

Most, she said, are couples, though sometimes they are individuals, and they make for good renters because they are neat and well-behaved. “They’re usually your most gentle guests because they’re living here.” she said.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. 0:52

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

Pause
Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:55

Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka 0:55

Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka

Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head 1:22

Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head

  • Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

    We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us.

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

View More Video