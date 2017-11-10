One of Beaufort County’s most celebrated inns has expanded with a modern twist

Those looking for a modern and chic place to stay in the heart of downtown historic Beaufort are in luck with the Beaufort Inn’s opening of Craven Cottage.
Construction on the cottage started in March. The first guests stayed in the 12-unit cottage Thursday.
Nestled among overhanging oak trees, courtyards and historic buildings found on the inn’s expansive property, guests are able to experience the feel of downtown while receiving the amenities of a modern facility.
Each of the rooms has a coastal chic design and comes with a balcony or patio and rain shower heads. These features and the ability to adjoin rooms are a few of the perks of the cottage, Ashley Brandon, the inn’s general manager, said Friday.
The cottage is one of 12 buildings on the Beaufort Inn property, which expands a city block.
The main inn was built in 1897 by state legislator Smith Wallace. Other historic buildings on the property include the law firm of Edmund Rhett, where the articles for secession for South Carolina were drafted.
Craven Cottage gives guests a different style, Brandon said.
“These are great for families and groups,” Brandon said. “You have some people who want to stay in a historic building and some who don’t.”
Two courtyard event spaces make it perfect for a small wedding, Brandon said.
Rooms in the cottage cost between $189 and $260 a night depending on the season, Brandon said.
The Inn is located at 209 Port Republic St. For more information, call 843-379-4667.
