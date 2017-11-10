This long-time grocery store will become a Piggly Wiggly — again — starting next month

Shoppers will start seeing changes at the Price Wise Foods in Hardeeville later this month as the store becomes what it once was — a Piggly Wiggly, a manager of the store said Friday.
Long-time customers will recognize many of the changes, manager Terry Plant said.
In the store’s 30-plus year history, it has spent most of its time as a Piggly Wiggly. It was only in the past eight-years that it has been known as a Price Wise Foods, a part of the same company as Piggly Wiggly, Plant said.
“We will change the name at the registers and tags — the whole inside of the store” Nov. 27, Plant said.
Among the biggest change will be the reinstatement of the Piggly Wiggly Favorite Customer (PFC) card, Plant said. The card is free and can be used to save on purchases and collect reward points.
The store is located at 7 Main Street. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 pm. Mondays through Sundays.
For more information, call 843 784-3201.
