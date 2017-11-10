The Latest: Bail posted for Catalan parliament speaker

Catalonia parliament speaker Carme Forcadell is driven in a car outside of the Spain's Supreme Court in Madrid, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A Spanish judge jailed Catalonia's top lawmaker Thursday in a rebellion probe stemming from an independence declaration, but set Carme Forcadell's bail at 150,000 euros

$175,000) and ordered her passport to be confiscated as the investigation continues.