New South Carolina beer is being distributed in Beaufort County

Island Coastal Lager is the newest brew to hit Beaufort County.
The beer, brewed by a Sullivan’s Island-based company, started distributing statewide last month.
The beer combines Vienna malt and Perle hops for a 4.5 ABV brew, a release from the company states. It has a low to mild hop, and is marketed as having a boat and beach vibe.
“Following a trip to Cuba in early 2016, where we had a chance to try some of the local brews, we realized that there was a missing component in the spectrum of beers available in the U.S. market,” Brandon Perry, brewery co-owner, said in the release. “There was no easy-drinking craft beer. We wanted to fill that gap so we developed a beer that we want to drink and a brand that fits our lifestyle.”
For more information, go to www.islandcoastallager.com.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments