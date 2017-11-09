Zeel launches in-home massage service
Need a massage in Beaufort County? Guess what. There’s an app for that

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2017 4:20 PM

Zeel, a Massage on Demand company, launched its same-day service Thursday in the Hilton Head Island area.

Those wanting a massage in Beaufort County can do so online or by downloading an app.

After a few clicks, a licensed and vetted massage therapist could be at a customer’s door within as soon as an hour, a press release from the company states.

Customers have the option to choose the gender of the therapist, along with the massage technique, such as Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, couples and sleep massages.

Massages, which are $105 with tip and tax included for 60 minutes, can be booked as early as 8 a.m. or as late as 10:30 p.m. daily.

The company also offers varying membership plans.

Therapists can be booked for homes, hotel rooms, workspaces or events, the release states.

“We’re thrilled to bring Zeel to South Carolina’'s favorite coastal town," Samer Hamadeh, Zeel founder, said in the release. “Hilton Head’s residents and visitors can now enjoy a Zeel massage in the comfort and privacy of their home or beach house — perfect after a day of relaxing at the beach, exploring the city's bicycle paths, or playing golf. It’s the ideal location for Zeel’s Massage On Demand offering.”

Zeel launched in Charleston in March and has locations in 70 cities across the country.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

