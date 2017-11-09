Ikea welcomes its first customers at its newest story on Wednesday
Shave 2 hours off your drive time to IKEA by visiting this newly opened location

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2017 11:36 AM

IKEA opened Wednesday in Jacksonville, and there is still time to catch some celebration deals.

The Swedish home-furnishing retailer opened a 290,000 square-foot store at 7801 Gateway Parkway.

Promotions for the grand opening will run through Sunday and includes gift card and merchandise giveaways along with deals such as a $49 BILLY bookcase, while supplies last.

For a full list of promotions during the grand opening weekend, visit www.ikea.com.

The store is about two hours and 30 minutes from Bluffton.

Currently, Bluffton residents would have to drive about four hours to visit the closest IKEA stores in Atlanta, Charlotte or Orlando.

The Jacksonville store will feature 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 room settings, three model home interiors, a children’s play area, along with a 275-seat restaurant serving the store’s famous Swedish meatballs along with lingonberries and salmon plates, according to its news release. It says American dishes also will be served.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

