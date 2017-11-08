Business

Providence nightclub allowed to reopen

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 5:27 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island nightclub that had its business license revoked by the Providence Board of Licenses has been allowed to reopen during its appeal process.

The state Department of Business Regulation ruled Tuesday The Penthouse can remain open until its hearing over the board's decision.

The board's newly-elected chairman Dylan Conley tells The Providence Journal the state's decision to reopen the nightclub was "inappropriate, arbitrary and capricious." Democratic Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza also criticized the state agency for allowing the "dangerous" nightclub to remain open.

Penthouse was closed for 72 hours after shots were fired in the vicinity. Its liquor license was later revoked for violations unrelated to the shooting.

An attorney for the nightclub says the agency's decision will give his clients a fair shot at an appeal Nov. 27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

    The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.
Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera
This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

View More Video