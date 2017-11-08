Business

Akron Metro RTA executive director placed on paid leave

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 5:23 AM

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority board has placed its executive director on paid administrative leave following two separate investigations.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Metro RTA board of trustees unanimously approved placing Richard Enty on leave during a closed-door session Tuesday.

Enty and a former board member are facing a complaint with the state Ethics Commission. The bus company announced Tuesday Enty is also facing another complaint from an employee.

A legal representative for the board did not share the details of the new complaint, but she says a third party will conduct an investigation.

Enty's attorney could not be reached for comment on the board's decision.

Enty was previously suspended from some of his duties after he sent an "inappropriate and insulting" email earlier this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

    The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.
Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera
This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

View More Video