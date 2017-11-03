tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss
tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss

Business

You asked: Here is what is being built near the Bluffton Police Department

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 03, 2017 3:50 PM

There is plenty of new construction in the Buckwalter area, with the newest project at the traffic circle in the Publix Buckwalter complex.

A sign in front of the building says State Farm agent Kevin M. Sevier will occupy the building starting in the first quarter of 2018.

Trees have been cleared from a plot of land next to Parker’s on Buckwalter Parkway.

A storage facility is planned for the site, according to Town of Bluffton officials.

Work also continues at Buckwalter next to the Publix on a building to house CPM Federal Credit Union.

The bank is planned to open spring 2018.

Teresa Moss

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

    Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million in Buckwalter Place.

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location
Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.
Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

View More Video