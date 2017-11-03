You asked: Here is what is being built near the Bluffton Police Department

There is plenty of new construction in the Buckwalter area, with the newest project at the traffic circle in the Publix Buckwalter complex.
A sign in front of the building says State Farm agent Kevin M. Sevier will occupy the building starting in the first quarter of 2018.
Trees have been cleared from a plot of land next to Parker’s on Buckwalter Parkway.
A storage facility is planned for the site, according to Town of Bluffton officials.
Work also continues at Buckwalter next to the Publix on a building to house CPM Federal Credit Union.
The bank is planned to open spring 2018.
Teresa Moss
