Coca-Cola to open distribution center in Jasper County

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced Thursday plans to build a $5 million distribution center in Ridgeland, according to a release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.
Forty-five existing jobs will be moved to the Ridgeland location and another 20 jobs will be created.
The company already runs 7 locations in South Carolina.
“Coca-Cola has been an important partner to our state for a long time – employing over 1,200 South Carolinians,” Gov. McMaster said in the release. “Every time a company like Coca-Cola decides to invest in South Carolina, it shows the world that there is no company too big or too small to find success here.”
The facility, to be located in Cypress Ridge Industrial Park, will handle sales and distribution for Coca-Cola products throughout Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, Allendale, Hampton and Bamberg counties.
“Coke Consolidated has a rich history in South Carolina, and this investment reinforces the commitment we have to the state,” Steve Curtis, Coca-Cola branch manager, said in the release. “This new facility will help us operate more efficiently to better serve our retail customers and loyal customers throughout the region while creating jobs.”
A timeline for the construction and opening of the facility was not released.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
