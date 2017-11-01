Submitted The Hip Suburban
The writer of The Hip Suburban came to Bluffton. Here’s where she hung out

By Teresa Moss

November 01, 2017 4:36 PM

A Florida blogger shared a few of her favorite Bluffton spots with readers via a post Friday.

The Farm and Agave Sidebar are some of the restaurants to make the easting list while Gigi’s and Mameem & Maudie were highlighted as places to shop. For a list of where she went, read the blog here.

Emily Ravenna, writer of The Hip Suburban, also is a contributor to AOL Lifestyle Collective and Real Simple Lifestyles.

Ravenna writes in the post that her parents live in Palmetto Bluff.

The blogger also lists things to do and a few fashion pieces she snagged while in the area.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

