The writer of The Hip Suburban came to Bluffton. Here’s where she hung out

A Florida blogger shared a few of her favorite Bluffton spots with readers via a post Friday.
The Farm and Agave Sidebar are some of the restaurants to make the easting list while Gigi’s and Mameem & Maudie were highlighted as places to shop. For a list of where she went, read the blog here.
Emily Ravenna, writer of The Hip Suburban, also is a contributor to AOL Lifestyle Collective and Real Simple Lifestyles.
Ravenna writes in the post that her parents live in Palmetto Bluff.
The blogger also lists things to do and a few fashion pieces she snagged while in the area.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
