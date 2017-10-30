Is your dishwasher among 600K recalled as a fire hazard?

More than 600,000 dishwashers have been recalled because their power cords can overheat and cause fires, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The washers were sold under the brand names Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador. They were sold across the U.S. and Canada and online from January 2013 to May 2015.
About 557,000 of the washers were sold in the United States and another 61,000 in Canada, the recall states.
An original recall addressed this issue in 2015, but the current recall, issued Oct. 20, expands the date range for washers covered.
The CPSC says that there have been five new reports of fires caused by the electrical issue. No injuries have been reported.
Those who own an affected washer should stop using it and contact importer BSH Home Appliances of Irvine, Calif., for a free inspection and repair, the recall says.
Call BSH at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time daily or visit one of the following websites for more information. Each of these sites has a form in which consumers can enter serial numbers and model numbers to be told whether their dishwasher is at risk of fire.
▪ Bosch: www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices
▪ Gaggenau: www.gaggenau.com/us and click on Support, then Safety Notices
▪ Jenn-Air: www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page
▪ Thermador: www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices
The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.
Here are the serial numbers affected:
Bosch
▪ Serial number range FD 9209-9403 and model number beginning with: SHE33T, SHE53T, SHE65T, SHE68T, SHE7PT, SHE8PT, SHP53T, SHP65T, SHP7PT, SHV53T, SHV68T, SHV7PT, SHV8PT, SHX53T, SHX65T, SHX68T, SHX7PT, SHX8PT
▪ Serial number range FD 9401-9501 and model number beginning with: SGE53U, SGE68U, SGX68U, SPE53U, SPE68U, SPX68U
Gaggenau
▪ Serial number range FD 9401-9501 and model number beginning with DF2417, DF2607, DF2617
Jenn-Air
▪ Serial number range FD 9404-9501 and model number beginning with: JDB9600CWS, JDB9600CWP, JDB9600CWX
Thermador
▪ Serial number range FD 9209-9403 and model number beginning with DWHD44
▪ Serial number range FD 9401-9501 and model number beginning with DWHD64, DWHD65
