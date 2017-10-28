Southern Living featured interior designer opens Beaufort home decor store

Lynn Monday, a home decor store, opened its doors Saturday in Beaufort at the intersection of Bay and Carteret streets.
Monday, an interior designer, has been recognized in magazines like Southern Home and Southern Living.
The store offers a variety of decor for every room at any price range.
Beaufort will be the second location for the designer. The first is in Cashiers, N.C.
“I hope to bring a little higher end furnishings to the store but also have a nice mix for any price range,” Monday previously said. “Maybe you have a home you are not going to spend a lot of money on — I will show you ways to make it look like you have spent a fortune.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
