Petsmart open, plans celebration on Hilton Head

Petsmart is now open on Hilton Head Island at the Sea Turtle Marketplace, the former Pineland Station.
The store opened quietly Sat., Oct. 21.
A grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. with a scavenger hunt, giveaways and vendor demonstrations, according to the company’s website.
West Marine opened in the same complex on Sept. 30.
An opening date for Kitchen & Company is still unknown.
Work has started on two out-parcel buildings at the shopping center.
Fiamme Italian Kitchen, a wood-fire grill restaurant with authentic and modern Italian food, is one of the restaurants set to be housed in the two buildings. Other businesses, such as Another Broken Egg, Jersey Mike’s along with Nail Talk & Polished Spa, also are planned for Sea Turtle Marketplace.
Construction of the building has been held up as completion of Sea Turtle Marketplace had several bumps in the road in recent years.
The Sea Turtle Petsmart is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information call 843 341-2981.
