Black cats — and others — ready to welcome you to new cafe on Halloween

Black cats are a “purrfect” fit with Halloween. And when Purrvana Cafe and Cat Lounge opens on the morning of Oct. 31 in Savannah, there’s a good chance a black cat — and a tabby and others — will cross your path.
All of them are looking for forever homes.
Cats from Palmetto Animal League are already getting used to living at the cafe, located at 1402 Barnard St., where they can socialize with potential adopters.
The animal rescue group with a shelter in Okatie posted photos on Facebook of the cafe cats lounging on plush ottomans and wide ledges.
Call 912-777-4670 starting at 10 a.m. Monday to make a reservation to visit the cat room, according to the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
