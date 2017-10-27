More Videos

    Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas.

Business

A Hilton Head playground in the trees at night with 4,000 lights — yes, please!

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 10:47 AM

Starting Friday you can now explore Aerial Adventure — a zipline(ish) playground in the sky on Hilton Head Island — at night by the glow of LED lights.

Aerial Adventures, a part of the Hilton Head Adventure group, is a self-guided course built atop about 50 trees on the edge of Broad Creek.

Those up for the challenge are connected to a zipline and then can set out on their own to explore activities such as swinging bridges, swaying tunnels and even military climbing walls.

For the first time ever, the playground is lighting up at night, allowing groups to spend up to two hours exploring the course on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Doing it in the dark does add a little bit of a fear but also adds a fun factor,” Emily Hernandez, reservation manager, for the business. “The lights are so bright it is almost mesmerizing.”

The course will only be lit through the end of the year, Nate Jones, business general manager, said.

“We thought it would be something really neat for people do through the holidays while they have people in town,” Jones said.

The course is set up so children can safely take part, but it also provides routes more challenging to adults, Jones said.

The cost is $39 per two hours, Jones said. The night course will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 843-682-6000.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

