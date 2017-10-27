A Hilton Head playground in the trees at night with 4,000 lights — yes, please!

More Videos 0:41 Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses Pause 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:39 Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 1:10 Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 3:06 Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry? 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 1:07 Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 0:43 Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas. Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas. Jay Karr Staff video

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas. Jay Karr Staff video