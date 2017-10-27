You asked: Here is what is being built next to the Hardeeville Cracker Barrel

A new Verizon Wireless store is being constructed next to the Cracker Barrel in Hardeeville, according to the developer, Doug Horne, of Okatie Crossing.
Verizon Wireless does not have the store listed on its website at this time and did not return inquiries about the store on Wednesday.
The closest Verizon Wireless store is at 1314 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.
Okatie Crossing is expected to be the future home of big box stores such as Costco, Academy Sports, Kohls, Lowes and Marshalls, Horne has said in recent years. Yet, contracts have remained in limbo and little work has been seen on the project.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
