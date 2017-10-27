tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss
tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss

Business

You asked: Here is what is being built next to the Hardeeville Cracker Barrel

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 8:22 AM

A new Verizon Wireless store is being constructed next to the Cracker Barrel in Hardeeville, according to the developer, Doug Horne, of Okatie Crossing.

Verizon Wireless does not have the store listed on its website at this time and did not return inquiries about the store on Wednesday.

The closest Verizon Wireless store is at 1314 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Okatie Crossing is expected to be the future home of big box stores such as Costco, Academy Sports, Kohls, Lowes and Marshalls, Horne has said in recent years. Yet, contracts have remained in limbo and little work has been seen on the project.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

    There is a new eatery coming to Hilton Head Island. Watch this video to get an inside first look at this highly anticipated restaurant.

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant
Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure 0:41

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure
Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

View More Video