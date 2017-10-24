This longtime brewery has its eyes set on moving back to Bluffton

River Dog Brewing Co. has submitted plans to the Town of Bluffton for a new and larger location at the intersection of Buck Island and May River roads.
The Okatie business is in the preliminary process of seeking approval from the town, but it could start work on its new location by spring 2018, co-owner Mike Nerhus said Tuesday.
Nerhus said the brewery opened in 2012 in Bluffton in a small warehouse and soon after moved to a larger space in Okatie. The Okatie location would be closed once the Bluffton site opens.
“Our business has grown, and we are in need of a bigger space,” Nerhus said. “The idea is to have a large beer garden where people can have some fun.”
Currently River Dog’s location has less than 10,000 square feet. The new location will be more than 20,000 square feet.
“We expect an increase in foot traffic and an increase in production,” Nerhus said.
The new location could allow the brewery, which has four year-round beers and numerous seasonal brews, the ability to distribute out of state.
