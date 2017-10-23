This Coligny-area shop would be the first of its kind on Hilton Head

More Videos 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. Pause 0:41 Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:59 Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case 1:07 Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 0:23 Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:46 Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 2:16 North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:50 The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 11:38 NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a moped bill into law in May 2017. While the law won't go into effect until late 2018 due to backlog because of the Real-IDs, moped drivers should start brushing up on the new restrictions now. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a moped bill into law in May 2017. While the law won't go into effect until late 2018 due to backlog because of the Real-IDs, moped drivers should start brushing up on the new restrictions now. Delayna Earley Staff video

