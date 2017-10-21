Pizza franchise set to open in the Coligny area

Stoner’s Pizza Joint plans to open Oct. 31 in the Coligny are on Hilton Head Island, officials with the store said Saturday.
It is possible the opening could be flexible with the restaurant opening a few days earlier or later at its 70 Pope Avenue location, a representative said.
The franchise has multiple locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, with the closest locations in Pooler and Savannah.
Menu items found at the restaurant’s other locations include specialty pizzas such as Bar-B-Q Pork, Buffalo Chicken and Taco Pizza along with classics like calzones, sandwiches and stromboli.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
