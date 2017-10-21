More than $4,000 in tools stolen from Bluffton job site

More than $4,000 of tools were stolen earlier this week from a building being converted into a bed and breakfast in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
About 30 different tools including chop and skill saws, air compressors, framing nailers and floor jacks were stolen from the business, according to the owner and contractors at the site.
The suspects would have scaled a lock gate around the property to enter the job site deputies were told.
The report states only tools on the first floor were stolen. Other tools on the second floor of the building were left behind.
