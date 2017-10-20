This Beaufort tour company is getting a nod from up north

FlightNetwork, a Canadian travel website, has added a Beaufort tour company to their list of best U.S. eco-adventures.
Beaufort River Tours is one of 42 eco-adventures selected by the company and ranks fifth in the category “Wildlife Eco Tours.”
“Here’s a fun fact: 25 percent of the salt marsh on the East Coast of the United States is in Beaufort, S.C., and they have the coastal ecology to prove it,” the website states. “Beaufort River tours teem with life, featuring bottle-nose dolphins to wading birds to oysters.”
Beaufort River Tours provides tours via their 24-passenger boat. The tours cost $20 and $12 per child.
No. 1 on the list is Key West’s Honest Eco Tours.
