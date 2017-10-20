File photo
File photo

Business

This Beaufort tour company is getting a nod from up north

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 4:28 PM

FlightNetwork, a Canadian travel website, has added a Beaufort tour company to their list of best U.S. eco-adventures.

Beaufort River Tours is one of 42 eco-adventures selected by the company and ranks fifth in the category “Wildlife Eco Tours.”

“Here’s a fun fact: 25 percent of the salt marsh on the East Coast of the United States is in Beaufort, S.C., and they have the coastal ecology to prove it,” the website states. “Beaufort River tours teem with life, featuring bottle-nose dolphins to wading birds to oysters.”

Beaufort River Tours provides tours via their 24-passenger boat. The tours cost $20 and $12 per child.

No. 1 on the list is Key West’s Honest Eco Tours.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

    This video is compiled of eight basic on-the-road questions to test drivers skills thanks to 123 Drive! Driving Academy's co-owner Doreen Haughton-James. The test is fast-paced, so be ready to push the pause button if you need more time to think about your answer. You're allowed one wrong answer and still pass.

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.
First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton
Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:36

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they?

View More Video