Robert Hawkins
Robert Hawkins Beaufort County Detention Center
Robert Hawkins Beaufort County Detention Center

Business

Hilton Head businessman arrested on tax charges

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 12:06 PM

A Hilton Head Island businessman was arrested Friday on three counts of tax evasion, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Robert Hawkins, 82, of Hilton Head, president and a 55 percent shareholder in The Vacation Company Inc., is accused disguising personal expenses as business expenses in excess of $283,000 during tax years 2013 through 2015, according to the release.

In doing so, he allegedly avoided paying nearly $13,000 in South Carolina income tax, the release says.

Hawkins was listed as being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center just before noon Friday. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison per charge.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

