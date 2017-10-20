Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Business

Ever wait in line for waffle fries in Bluffton or Beaufort? This might be why

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 10:24 AM

There’s only two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Beaufort County, but the chain was picked as the most popular fast-food joint in South Carolina in a new study by Business Insider.

How’d they make that call? The publication partnered with Foursquare and counted the number of logged visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in each state to get an average, so the study is skewed toward Foursquare users.

Still, Nation’s Restaurant News says Chick-fil-A’s sales have increased nearly 73 percent over the past five years, to nearly $7.9 billion.

Chick-fil-A lists 97 locations in South Carolina on its website. One of those is on Malphrus Road in Bluffton, and another is on Boundary Street in Beaufort.

It’s safe to say some folks from Beaufort County are regularly helping boost the chain’s average in Georgia as well. There are six locations listed for the Savannah and Pooler areas.

And South Carolinians — and Georgians — aren’t alone in their love for waffle fries and chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A was the favorite in all but 11 states plus Washington, D.C.:

▪  Alaska, North Dakota and Washington, D.C.: McDonald’s

▪  Texas and Utah: In-N-Out Burger

▪  Hawaii and South Dakota: Popeyes

▪  California: Raising Cane’s

▪  Kansas: Culver’s

▪  Nevada: White Castle

▪  Oklahoma: Taco Bueno

▪  Vermont: Wendy’s

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

    This video is compiled of eight basic on-the-road questions to test drivers skills thanks to 123 Drive! Driving Academy's co-owner Doreen Haughton-James. The test is fast-paced, so be ready to push the pause button if you need more time to think about your answer. You're allowed one wrong answer and still pass.

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.
First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton
Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:36

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they?

View More Video