This popular donut company is planning a November opening in Old Town Bluffton

The bad news — Bluffton’s Alljoy Donut Co. will take a break from making doughnuts after Saturday.
The good news —The break is so the business, run by a Culinary Institute of America graduate, can move to its permanent home in Old Town Bluffton.
Alljoy Donut Co. will open Nov. 7 at its new location at 22 Thomas Heyward St., the owners said via a Facebook message Thursday.
Bill Ellis and his wife, Donna, have been operating the business out of the Lowcountry Kitchen for several months as they worked to renovate the Thomas Heyward location.
After owning numerous restaurants in Kentucky, Ellis previously said he is ready to do what he has always enjoyed — make donuts.
The restaurant also will serve pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, cappuccinos and espressos once open.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments