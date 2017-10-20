When to get free coffee and discounts at these Beaufort County Dunkin’ Donuts

Beaufort County Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate customers next week with daily discounts and give-a-ways.
Customer Appreciation Week will run Monday through Sunday for the company’s Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort locations.
▪ Monday — Medium hot or iced latte for $1.99.
▪ Tuesday — Bagel with cream cheese for 99 cents.
▪ Wednesday — Pumpkin or maple pecan medium hot or iced coffee for 99 cents.
▪ Thursday — Eighteen classic donuts for $12.99.
▪ Friday — One dollar off any size latte, macchiato, cappuccino or americano beverage.
▪ Saturday — Free medium hot coffee if you dress in Halloween costume. Face painting from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and doughnut decorating for children under the age of 12 (while supplies last).
▪ Sunday — Free classic doughnut with any purchase.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
