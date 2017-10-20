Sumbitted Dunkin’ Donuts
When to get free coffee and discounts at these Beaufort County Dunkin’ Donuts

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 9:26 AM

Beaufort County Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate customers next week with daily discounts and give-a-ways.

Customer Appreciation Week will run Monday through Sunday for the company’s Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort locations.

▪  Monday — Medium hot or iced latte for $1.99.

▪  Tuesday — Bagel with cream cheese for 99 cents.

▪  Wednesday — Pumpkin or maple pecan medium hot or iced coffee for 99 cents.

▪  Thursday — Eighteen classic donuts for $12.99.

▪  Friday — One dollar off any size latte, macchiato, cappuccino or americano beverage.

▪  Saturday — Free medium hot coffee if you dress in Halloween costume. Face painting from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and doughnut decorating for children under the age of 12 (while supplies last).

▪  Sunday — Free classic doughnut with any purchase.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

