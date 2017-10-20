Work continues on the construction of a Dollar General off May River Road.
Work continues on the construction of a Dollar General off May River Road. tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss

Business

May River Road is getting a Dollar General. Here’s what we know about its opening

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 9:07 AM

A Dollar General being constructed along May River will open early next year, a company official said Thursday.

“We are excited to bring a new location to Bluffton,” company spokeswoman Laura Somerville said. “We are working diligently on a new store.”

The store, at 5 Pritchard Farms Road, will provide convenience for those living in the area, Somerville said.

“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive,” Somerville said. “We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”

The store will employ about six to 10 employees, Somerville said.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

