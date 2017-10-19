Beaufort County resorts dominate Condé Nast Traveler list of best in South

Beaufort County resorts make up more than a quarter of a “top resorts in the South” list released by Condé Nast Traveler earlier this week.
The list, based on reader response, ranks the Top 30 resorts in the South from as far north as Virginia and as far west as Alabama.
Eight Beaufort County resorts made the list, including seven resorts on Hilton Head Island, which was the only town making the list more than once.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort ranked third on the list coming in behind The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island and The Swag in Waynesville, N.C.
Here is a look at all the Beaufort County resorts and their ranking:
▪ Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — 3
▪ Montage Palmetto Bluff — 7
▪ The Inn & Club at Harbour Town — 8
▪ Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island — 15
▪ The Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort — 16
▪ The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa — 19
▪ Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort — 23
▪ Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa — 26
Hilton Head Island also was named the No. 1 Island in the U.S. during the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers’ Choice poll.
Other South Carolina resorts that made the list include The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant, Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms and The Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island.
Georgia resorts also were well represented on the list with The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island taking the No. 1 spot.
Other Georgia resorts which made the list include Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island, The Cloister on Sea Island, Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island, The Lodge at Sea Island and Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.
