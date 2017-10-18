Interior designer plans to open Beaufort home decor store

Lynn Monday, an interior designer recognized in magazine like Southern Home and Southern Living, is opening a home decor store in Beaufort later this month.
“I hope to bring a little higher end furnishings to the store but also have a nice mix for any price range,” Monday said on Wednesday. “Maybe you have a home you are not going to spend a lot of money on — I will show you ways to make it look like you have spent a fortune.”
Lynn Monday Home will be Monday’s second location with her first in Cashiers, N.C. It will feature a variety of decor for any room.
“Maybe you plan on entertaining and you need plates and glasses,” Monday said. “I will show you how to make up a table for any event.”
The Lynn Monday Home store will open at the intersection of Bay and Carteret streets on Oct. 27 with a celebration. The public will be welcome from 5 to 9 p.m. for refreshments and light fare.
It will open the following day with regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information, call 828-743-2094.
