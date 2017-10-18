Celebrate Spartina 449’s new Hilton Head location with this discount

Spartina 449 is celebrating its newest location at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting and 15 percent off all purchases.
The event, held by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, is from to 7 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds, including sales for $5 raffle tickets, will benefit Hilton Head Heroes.
The Hilton Head location is the seventh store opened by the Daufuskie Island-based company and second in Beaufort County. Other stores are in Bluffton, Pooler, Savannah, Charleston and Highlands, N.C.
The Hilton Head store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 843-342-7722.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
