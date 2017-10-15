Flickr
Looking for work? This restaurant chain is looking to hire 50 people in Savannah and Pooler on Monday

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 5:44 PM

Are you looking for work? Are you willing to commute? Applebee’s locations in Savannah and Pooler might have the job opportunities you’ve been looking for, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Open interviews will be held at three of the popular chain restaurant’s locations on Monday, Oct. 16, according to the Savannah Morning News. People are being sought for positions including cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts.

The positions being hired for are all immediate openings, reports the Savannah Morning News. You do not need previous experience in the positions you are applying for, though it is preferred.

If interested, you can visit the Applebee’s locations at 11120 Abercorn Street in Savannah, 587 Al Henderson Boulevard in Savannah or 160 Tanger Outlets Boulevard in Pooler, the Savannah Morning News reports.

You can also apply at appleamericancareers.com, reports the Savannah Morning News.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

