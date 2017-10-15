See what Bluffton businesses have to offer at October’s Happy Hour Business Exhibition

Come take a look at all the goods and services that Bluffton businesses have to offer at October’s Happy Hour Business Exhibition on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The event will held at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 5 to 8 p.m.
According to the listing on the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s web page, the event is a “Table Top Business Expo and Social featuring area businesses and their products and services.” It will, the site notes, be open to the public.
A networking fee might potentially be required, but the site did not go into detail on it.
For more information, send emails to megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.
