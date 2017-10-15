Blluffton Chamber of Commerce
Blluffton Chamber of Commerce

Business

See what Bluffton businesses have to offer at October’s Happy Hour Business Exhibition

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 4:03 PM

Come take a look at all the goods and services that Bluffton businesses have to offer at October’s Happy Hour Business Exhibition on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The event will held at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 5 to 8 p.m.

According to the listing on the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s web page, the event is a “Table Top Business Expo and Social featuring area businesses and their products and services.” It will, the site notes, be open to the public.

A networking fee might potentially be required, but the site did not go into detail on it.

For more information, send emails to megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

    Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton won't be open for a few more weeks, but get an exclusive first look at the interior of the restaurant and the fun equipment that the owner and chef plans to cook on.

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton
Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:36

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they?
Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

View More Video