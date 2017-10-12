Longtime Hilton Head gift store opens second location in Bluffton

Lettrs Gifts, a personalized gift store that has operated on Hilton Head Island for 14 years, has recently opened another location in Bluffton.
The store, which stocks an extensive variety of unique gifts, baby gifts, stationary, cards and invitations opened earlier this month at 8 State of Mind St. in Old Town.
A grand-opening event will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 18, according to a release from the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
Lettrs also can personalize gifts with services such as embroidery.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information call 843-707-1270.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
