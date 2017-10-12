submitted photo
submitted photo

Business

Longtime Hilton Head gift store opens second location in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2017 3:15 PM

Lettrs Gifts, a personalized gift store that has operated on Hilton Head Island for 14 years, has recently opened another location in Bluffton.

The store, which stocks an extensive variety of unique gifts, baby gifts, stationary, cards and invitations opened earlier this month at 8 State of Mind St. in Old Town.

A grand-opening event will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 18, according to a release from the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Lettrs also can personalize gifts with services such as embroidery.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information call 843-707-1270.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  