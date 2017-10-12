Skull Creek Dockside announces opening date on Hilton Head

Skull Creek Dockside, SERG Restaurant Group’s most recent venture, will open early next month on Hilton Head Island.
The restaurant will open in the former Chart House building Nov. 1, group marketing manager Brittany Shane said Thursday.
SERG has spent recent months renovating the building, which will include an expansive outdoor patio bar, second-story private event space and playground for children.
A space between Dockside and Skull Creek Boathouse, also owned by SERG, will be used for family entertainment, oyster roasts, an outside bar and activities such as corn-hole and ping-pong, Shane previously said.
SERG announced its plans for Dockside earlier this year after Chart House closed for Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and never reopened.
Both Skull Creek Boathouse and Skull Creek Dockside are on Squire Pope Road on the north end of the island.
