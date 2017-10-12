There is a new IKEA store opening soon and it’s way closer to Beaufort County than Atlanta

If you are in need of some affordable and trendy furniture to fill in that empty corner of your home, you might want to plan a trip to Jacksonville next month to check out IKEA’s newest location.
IKEA, a Swedish home furnishing retailer, announced Thursday plans to open a 290,000-square-foot store on Nov. 8 at 7801 Gateway Parkway in Jacksonville, Fla.
Customers will be allowed to start lining up at the store as early as Nov. 6 ahead of grand opening promotions, according to a company press release.
The store will be about two hours and 30 minutes away from Bluffton.
Currently Bluffton residents would have to drive about four hours to visit the closest IKEA stores in Atlanta, Charlotte or Orlando.
The Jacksonville store will feature 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 room settings, three model home interiors, a children’s play area, along with a 275-seat restaurant serving the store’s famous Swedish meatballs along with lingonberries and salmon plates, according to its press release. It says American dishes also will be served.
The store will be the company’s 46th location in the United States.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
