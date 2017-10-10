A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Business

These flights from the Lowcountry just got cheaper. But get tickets ASAP.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 11:51 AM

Southwest has dropped prices below $100 for some of its one-way fares out of Charleston, but only if you buy your ticket before Thursday.

Flights from Charleston to Baltimore, Chicago (Midway) and Nashville start at $79, while Charleston to Houston (Hobby) start at $99. The cheaper fares are for flights from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through March 1.

Some routes in other markets are as low as $49, so it may be worth checking connectors.

Southwest has offered the bargain fares twice a year — in June and October — for several years, according to USA Today.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

