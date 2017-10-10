These flights from the Lowcountry just got cheaper. But get tickets ASAP.

Southwest has dropped prices below $100 for some of its one-way fares out of Charleston, but only if you buy your ticket before Thursday.
Flights from Charleston to Baltimore, Chicago (Midway) and Nashville start at $79, while Charleston to Houston (Hobby) start at $99. The cheaper fares are for flights from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through March 1.
Some routes in other markets are as low as $49, so it may be worth checking connectors.
Southwest has offered the bargain fares twice a year — in June and October — for several years, according to USA Today.
