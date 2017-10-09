These Beaufort County stores plan to close on Thanksgiving Day

Here’s another great argument that could divide some families over the Thanksgiving table: To shop or not to shop?
The trend in recent years has been for stores to open on the holiday and give consumers an early chance at Black Friday doorbusters, but there is a growing movement on social media that advocates for stores to give their employees a holiday. The Boycott Black Thursday page on Facebook has more than 144,000 likes, and the Boycott Shopping on Thanksgiving Day page adds more than 12,000 to the tally.
With more people shopping online and more discounts available year-round, stores seem to have less incentive to open on the holiday itself, says an article in The Washington Post.
Following is a list of stores with Beaufort County locations that are expected to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
▪ Cost Plus World Market
▪ Ethan Allen
▪ Guitar Center
▪ H&M
▪ Hobby Lobby
▪ Home Depot
▪ HomeGoods
▪ Jos. A. Bank
▪ La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
▪ Lowe’s
▪ Marshalls
▪ Mattress Firm
▪ Petco
▪ PetSmart
▪ Pier 1 Imports
▪ Publix
▪ Sam’s Club
▪ Sprint (corporate and dealer-owned stores)
▪ Staples
▪ Stein Mart
▪ TJ Maxx
▪ Tractor Supply
▪ West Marine
This list may be updated before the holiday.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments