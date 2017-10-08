Lowcountry business owners, residents affected by Irma: You could be eligible for a loan

Low-interest disaster loans are available to business owners and residents affected by Tropical Storm Irma, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office.
The U.S. Small Business Administration loan program is open to those in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties, the news release says.
“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said the SBA’s South Carolina Acting District Director R. Gregg White.
Assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage, the news release says.
“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Frank Skaggs, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition, the news release says.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 4. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 5.
SBA’s customer service representatives will be available locally to answer questions and help with applications. The outreach centers are:
Beaufort County
▪ Where: Burton Wells Park, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort
▪ When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jasper County
▪ Where: Jasper County Government Building, Zenie Ingram Conference Room, 358 Third Ave., Ridgeland
▪ When: Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
How to apply
Applicants may:
▪ Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
▪ Call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for forms.
▪ Download forms at www.sba.gov/disaster.
▪ Return completed applications to the centers or mail to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
