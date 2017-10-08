Plans stretch Savannah’s waterfront walk a little farther, include parking and shops

A long-awaited plan to develop the Savannah River Landing site has taken a step forward, according to the Savannah Morning News.
The sale of the 57-acre site — located east of the Savannah Marriot Riverfront between President Street and the river — for $30.1 million to Regent Partners and Mariner Group closed last month, the newspaper reported.
The buyers plan a mixed-use development that eventually will include parking garages, retail businesses, office space, residences and a boutique hotel, according to the newspaper. The project could take about eight years to complete.
The newspaper reported that, in May, the city approved up to $54 million for two parking garages, public parks, streetscape improvements and an extended Savannah Riverwalk.
