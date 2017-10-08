A Savannah development plan is moving forward, the Savannah Morning News reports. The plan includes retail shops, parking garages and residences along a currently empty section of the riverfront.
A Savannah development plan is moving forward, the Savannah Morning News reports. The plan includes retail shops, parking garages and residences along a currently empty section of the riverfront.

Plans stretch Savannah's waterfront walk a little farther, include parking and shops

October 08, 2017 12:00 PM

A long-awaited plan to develop the Savannah River Landing site has taken a step forward, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The sale of the 57-acre site — located east of the Savannah Marriot Riverfront between President Street and the river — for $30.1 million to Regent Partners and Mariner Group closed last month, the newspaper reported.

The buyers plan a mixed-use development that eventually will include parking garages, retail businesses, office space, residences and a boutique hotel, according to the newspaper. The project could take about eight years to complete.

The newspaper reported that, in May, the city approved up to $54 million for two parking garages, public parks, streetscape improvements and an extended Savannah Riverwalk.

