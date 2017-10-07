Old Town Bike Barn & Adventures is celebrating its grand opening this week in Bluffton.
Bluffton store won’t just rent out bikes. It also will offer boating excursions.

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 1:14 PM

Old Town Bike Barn & Adventures in Bluffton will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Bikes can be bought or rented at the location, 28 Dr. Mellichamp Drive, owner Jim Buser has said. He said the shop also repairs bikes and offers boating excursions such as dolphin tours and fishing trips.

The store has been open for several months, but storms and weather have delayed the grand opening, Buser said.

Buser has been renting bikes out of his store, Sports Addiction, in Okatie for several years.

Single-speed bikes rent for $10 for a half day, $20 for a full day and $35 weekly.

The business is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

