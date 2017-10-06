Popular New Jersey chef looks to Hilton Head for newest restaurant

A noted Italian chef from New Jersey has submitted an application to renovate a building on Hilton Head Island so he can turn it into a restaurant.
Nunzio Patruno has seen wide success with Nunzio Ristorante Rustico, which opened in 2003 has been reviewed by The New York Times among others.
Hilton Head’s Ombra Cucina Rustica Chef Michael Cirafesi also studied under Patruno early in his career.
Patruno said Friday it is to soon for him to discuss plans for the Hilton Head location.
Plans to renovate the former Reebook Crossfit location at 18 New Orleans Road, where Patruno is hoping to open his restaurant, will be reviewed by the town’s design review board Tuesday.
The plans call for adding a 1,347-square-foot kitchen to the existing 3,000-square-foot building.
Renovations would include repurposing space into a large indoor dining area, outdoor dining patio and outdoor lounge.
Michael W. Kronimus, an architect with KRA Architecture + Design, said Friday that he hopes to have everything in place with the town by end of December. He said work could start at that point. He also said work could be completed by spring 2018.
